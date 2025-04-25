Orioles at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 25

Its Friday, April 25 and the Orioles (10-14) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (15-10).

Brandon Young is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Casey Mize for Detroit.

The Orioles nipped the Washington Nationals on Thursday, 2-1. Cade Povich and three Baltimore relievers allowed one run on just five hits. The Tigers were last in action Wednesday when they shutout the Padres, 6-0. Reese Olson allowed just two hits over 7.1 innings.



Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Tigers

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNDT, MLBN

Odds for the Orioles at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+106), Tigers (-126)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Brandon Young vs. Casey Mize

Orioles: Brandon Young (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Last outing: 4IP, 3ER, 7H, 3BB, 3Ks Tigers: Casey Mize (3-1, 2.22 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 vs. Kansas City - 7IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Tigers

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL East teams

Each of the Orioles’ last 4 road games with the Tigers have stayed under the Total

The Orioles have failed to cover the Run Line in their last 4 games and in 5 of their last 6.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

