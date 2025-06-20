Orioles at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20 and the Orioles (32-42) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (43-31). Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Max Fried for New York.

Baltimore is coming off a split of a series against Tampa Bay where 39 combined runs were scored. The Orioles are 16-6 over the last 22 games after going 16-36 through the first 52 games.

New York lost six straight, which was a season-long losing streak, before ending a four-game series against the Los Angeles with a 7-3 win. The Yankees were swept by the Red Sox and lost three of four against the Angels mainly because of the offense. New York scored five runs total over their six-game losing streak, but bounced back with seven yesterday in a game that featured two rain delays.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Yankees

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: MASN, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Orioles at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Orioles (+188), Yankees (-229)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Max Fried

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano, (5-4, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Yankees: Max Fried, (9-2, 1.90 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks there is still value on Aaron Judge to be the home run leader:

“Aaron Judge has been cold lately with two hits and three walks (two intentional) since that game-tying homer in the 9th against Boston (six game span).

His odds of hitting .400 before the All-Star break are barely worth a sprinkle now as he’s at a .366 batting average. However, he is still -110 to +110 to lead the MLB in homers and with 26 on the season, he ranks second.

I don’t expect Cal Raleigh (27) to lead the MLB and Shohei Ohtani (25) is pitching now, so the wear and tear could affect the NL MVP favorite, so I think Judge is still a good bet to lead the MLB in homers.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Yankees

The Yankees have won 13 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 41-30-3 in Yankees’ games this season

New York is 12-3 on the ML when Max Fried pitches this season

pitches this season Baltimore is 8-6 on the ML when Yomoyuki Sugano pitches this season

