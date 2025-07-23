Padres at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 23

It’s Wednesday, July 23 and the Padres (55-46) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (47-53). Dylan Cease is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Sandy Alcantara for Miami.

The Marlins held onto game 2 of the series, 4-3, as the Padres rallied late with two runs in the ninth. The rubber match will feature the aces who are both on rough stretches right now. San Diego is 3-2 versus Miami this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Marlins

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 12:10PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SDPA, FDSNFL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Padres (-143), Marlins (+120)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Marlins

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Dylan Cease vs. Sandy Alcantara

Padres: Dylan Cease, (3-9, 4.64 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts Marlins: Sandy Alcantara, (4-9, 7.14 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Padres to be in the postseason mix:

“Looking at the second half of the year per Tankathon, San Diego has the 4th-easiest strength of schedule remaining

The Padres open the second-half with three games at the Nationals, three more at the Marlins, then to St. Louis for three more road games as part of a nine-game East Coast road trip. However, we have to admit, those are decent matchups to have a winning record across for a 9-game road trip — in other words, it could be much worse.

After that nine-game road trip, the next 27 games will be on the West Coast for San Diego, whether they are in California, Arizona or Washington (the state). San Diego will be in a prime position to make a run at the playoffs, but I still haven’t gotten to the best part.

The final month of the season is a great opportunity for the Padres to gain ground too -- in the final 28 games -- 13 of those are against the Orioles, White Sox, and Rockies!

I love the Padres to make the postseason as a second-half futures bet.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Marlins

San Diego is 1-3 in the last four starts by Cease

The Padres have won 4 of their last 5 away games following a loss

This season the Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara has an ERA of 7.14

With Sandy Alcantara as the starter the Marlins have covered in 3 straight home games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: