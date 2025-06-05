Phillies at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 5

Its Thursday, June 5 and the Phillies (37-24) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (32-29).

Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

The Jays evened the series at one game apiece with a 2-1 win last night. Alejandro Kirk singled to center in the bottom of the ninth and drove in Vlad Guerrero Jr. with the winning run.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 3:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, Sportsnet

Odds for the Phillies at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-125), Blue Jays (+105)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for June 5, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Chris Bassitt

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (5-1, 3.58 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 vs. Milwaukee - 3.1IP, 12ER, 12H, 3BB, 4Ks Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (5-3, 3.80 ERA)

Last outing: 5/30 vs. A’s - 5.0IP, 5ER, 7H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Blue Jays

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL East teams

Blue Jays’ pitcher Chris Bassitt has an ERA of 3.81 this season

has an ERA of 3.81 this season The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games with Chris Bassitt as starting pitcher to return 3.31 units

as starting pitcher to return 3.31 units George Springer is 1-9 through 3 games in June

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Phillies and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

