Pirates at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Pirates (19-36) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (27-27). Mike Burrows is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Corbin Burnes for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks won Game 1 in shutout fashion, 5-0, yesterday as the Pirates batters totaled six hits by four different players. Arizona had 10 hits and two homers behind 6.2 innings from Ryne Nelson. Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: SNP, ARID, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+207), Diamondbacks (-256)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Mike Burrows vs. Corbin Burnes

Pirates: Mike Burrows, (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes, (3-2, 2.73 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Pirates and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Pirates’ last 3 road games have stayed under the Total

The Pirates have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: