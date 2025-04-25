Pirates at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 25

Its a Paul Skenes Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates (10-16) open a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers (16-9).

Skenes will be opposed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers lost two, one-run games in Chicago against the Cubs earlier this week. Teoscar Hernandez was a force on offense for LA going 5-13 (.385) with 1HR and 5 RBIs.

The Pirates lost yesterday to the Angels, 4-3 but did take two of three from the Halos. Oneil Cruz went 6-16 (.375) in the series.

In four starts this season, Paul Skenes has gone at least six innings in each start. In three of the four he has given up a total of three earned runs. The flamethrower has struck out 23 opposing hitters in 26 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Dodgers

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SNP, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Pirates at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+180), Dodgers (-215)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Paul Skenes vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Pirates: Paul Skenes (2-2, 2.87 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 vs. Cleveland - 7IP, 2ER, 6H, 1BB, 4Ks Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-1, 0.93 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 at Texas - 7IP, 0ER, 5H, 0BB, 10Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 5 straight home games against the Pirates

The Under is 4-1 in the Pirates’ last 5 games against National League teams

The Dodgers are 4-1 on the Run Line in their last 5 games with a rest advantage

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

