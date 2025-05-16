Pirates at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 16

It’s Friday, May 16, and the Pirates (15-29) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (25-18). Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Ranger Suárez for Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are both coming off rest days ahead of this matchup. The Pirates earned a 4-0 win over the Mets to avoid the sweep in their last outing, while the Phillies dropped a 14-7 barnburner to the Cardinals. Pittsburgh is 3-10 since the start of May, while Philly is 8-5.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Phillies

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 6:45 PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: SNP, NBCSP

Odds for the Pirates at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+186), Phillies (-225)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Ranger Suárez

Pirates: Andrew Heaney, (2-3, 3.15 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Phillies: Ranger Suárez, (1-0, 5.91 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Pirates and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Phillies

With Ranger Suarez opening the Phillies have won 3 straight home head-to-heads against the Pirates

The Over has cashed in 4 of the Phillies’ last 5 home games with Ranger Suarez on the mound

The Phillies returned a 4.25-unit profit on the Run Line last season with Ranger Suarez as the starter

