Rangers at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 8

Its Tuesday, April 8 and the Cubs (8-5) host the Rangers (8-3) at Wrigley in Game 2 of their series.

Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Jameson Taillon for Chicago

Justin Steele did not allow a run over seven innings yesterday as the Cubs throttled the Rangers, 7-0. Ian Happ drove in three to pace the Chicago attack. Kyle Tucker picked up two more hits (.327) and drove in his sixteenth run of the season for the Cubs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Cubs

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: RSN, MARQ

Odds for the Rangers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+133), Cubs (-157)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for April 8, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Jameson Taillon

Rangers: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

2024 - 32GP, 174.2IP, 6-13, 5.62ERA, 54BB, 139Ks Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 6.97 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 at Athletics - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 7Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Cubs

The Rangers had won 5 in a row prior to yesterday’s loss

The Rangers are 5-6 ATS for the season

The Cubs have won 6 of their last 7

The Cubs are 8-5 ATS for the season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

