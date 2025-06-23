Rangers at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 23

Its Monday, June 23 and the Rangers (38-40) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (33-44).

Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Trevor Rogers for Baltimore.

Texas took two of three over the weekend in Pittsburgh but did lose 8-3 yesterday. Jack Leiter allowed three runs over just four innings and the Rangers managed just six hits in the loss. Texas sits seven games behind Houston in the American League West.

Baltimore also lost two of three over the weekend falling to the Yankees Saturday and Sunday. The O’s jumped out to an early lead, but the bullpen turned a strong Start from Dean Kremer into their 44th loss of the season.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Orioles

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: RSN, MASN

Odds for the Rangers at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+110), Orioles (-130)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Orioles

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Trevor Rogers

Rangers: Patrick Corbin (4-6, 3.91 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 vs. Kansas City - 5IP, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, 4Ks Orioles: Trevor Rogers (0-0, 3.12 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 at Tampa Bay - 2.1IP, 3ER, 5H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Orioles

The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against teams with losing records

4 of the Orioles’ last 5 home games against the Rangers have gone over the Total

The Rangers have covered the Run Line in 17 of their last 20 in Baltimore

Corey Seager was 2-12 (.167) in the 3 games in Pittsburgh over the weekend and is 2 for his last 21 overall (.095)

was 2-12 (.167) in the 3 games in Pittsburgh over the weekend and is 2 for his last 21 overall (.095) Jackson Holliday was 5-13 (.385) against the Yankees this weekend

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rangers and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

