Rangers at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 20

Its Friday, June 20 and the Rangers (36-39) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (30-46).

Jacob deGrom is slated to take the mound for Texas against Mike Burrows for Pittsburgh.

The Bucs scratched out an 8-4 win in ten innings yesterday against the Tigers. Paul Skenes started and allowed two runs in six innings and the Pirates cracked three home runs to salvage the last game of this three-game series against Detroit. The Rangers were swept this week at home by the Royals losing the finale Thursday 4-1. Texas managed just three hits (one extra base hit) and six baserunners in the contest while striking out seven times.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Pirates

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: CW33, SNP

Odds for the Rangers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rangers (-188), Pirates (+156)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Pirates

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Burrows

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (6-2, 2.19 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 vs. White Sox - 6IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 6Ks Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-1, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 at Cubs - 5.1IP, 1ER, 5H, 0BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Pirates

The Rangers are 12-9 against National League teams this season

The Pirates’ last 5 against the Rangers have stayed under the Total

With Mike Burrows starting the Pirates have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 3.40 units

starting the Pirates have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 3.40 units Andrew McCutcheon is swinging a hot bat with 7 hits in his last 16 ABs

is swinging a hot bat with 7 hits in his last 16 ABs Marcus Semien is rising an 11-game hitting streak (14-43)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rangers and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

