Rangers at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 4

It’s Wednesday, June 4, and the Rangers (29-32) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (31-29). Kumar Rocker is slated to take the mound for Texas against Shane Baz for Tampa Bay.

After winning seven of their last 10 games, the Rays have climbed into second in the AL East.

They picked up the win in the first game of the series yesterday, 5-1. Drew Rasmussen pitched five shutout innings, only gave up one hit, and struck out eight batters.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Rays

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+

Odds for the Rangers at the Rays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+106), Rays (-125)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Kumar Rocker vs. Shane Baz

Rangers: Kumar Rocker, (1-3, 8.10 ERA)

Last outing (Athletics, 4/23): 1.2 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rays: Shane Baz, (4-3, 4.92 ERA)

Last outing (Houston Astros, 5/29): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Rays

With Shane Baz toeing the rubber betting the Rays on the Money Line is showing a profit of 2.48 units

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Rays pitcher Shane Baz has an ERA of 7.96

With Shane Baz as the opener betting the Rays on the Run Line would have returned a 3.79-unit profit in 2025

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rangers and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

