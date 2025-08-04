Rays at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

It’s Monday, August 4 and the Rays (55-58) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (54-58). Adrian Houser is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Yusei Kikuchi for Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay enters on a slide, losing six of the past seven and nine of the previous 11. For Los Angeles, while they have dropped three of the past four, their second half has gone a little better than the Rays (7-9 record vs 5-11).

The Rays are 1-6 in the last seven road games, including three straight losses, plus this marks their first west coast trip since April 25-27 when they swept the Padres and took two out of three against the Diamondbacks before that.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Angels

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, FDSNW, MLBN

Odds for the Rays at the Angels

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Rays (+108), Angels (-128)

Spread: Angels -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Angels

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Adrian Houser vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Rays: Adrian Houser, (6-2, 2.10 ERA)

Last outing: 4.05 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Angels: Yusei Kikuchi, (4-7, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing: 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rays and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Angels

The Angels won two out of three games in Tampa Bay this season

Tampa Bay is 1-5 over the last six games and 5-11 since the All-Star break

Los Angeles is 1-3 in the past four games and 7-9 since the All-Star break

The Rays have won 4 of their last 5 road series against the Angels

The Over is 59-48-5 in Angels’ games this season

The Angels have covered the Run Line in 7 straight matchups against the Rays

