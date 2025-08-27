Rays at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 27

It’s Wednesday, August 27 and the Rays (64-67) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (64-66). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Slade Cecconi for Cleveland.

The Guardians snapped its six-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Rays to tie up the three-game series. The two set up for the rubber match as Tampa Bay looks to get back on the winning track after the loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Guardians

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, CLEG, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Rays (-131), Guardians (+110)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Guardians

Pitching matchup for August 27, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. Slade Cecconi

Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (10-5, 2.62 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Guardians: Slade Cecconi, (5-6, 4.41 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Guardians

Cleveland is 1-6 in the last 7 games

Tampa Bay is 3-1 in the last 4 games

The Rays have won their last 3 games against teams with losing records

The Over is 13-6-1 in the Rays’ last 10 road games and the Guardians’ last 10 at home combined

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 3.00 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rays and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: