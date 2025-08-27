 Skip navigation
Rays at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 27

  
Published August 27, 2025 11:05 AM

It’s Wednesday, August 27 and the Rays (64-67) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (64-66). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Slade Cecconi for Cleveland.

The Guardians snapped its six-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Rays to tie up the three-game series. The two set up for the rubber match as Tampa Bay looks to get back on the winning track after the loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Guardians

  • Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, CLEG, MLBN

Odds for the Rays at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Rays (-131), Guardians (+110)
  • Spread: Rays -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for August 27, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. Slade Cecconi
    • Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (10-5, 2.62 ERA)
      Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts
    • Guardians: Slade Cecconi, (5-6, 4.41 ERA)
      Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Guardians

  • Cleveland is 1-6 in the last 7 games
  • Tampa Bay is 3-1 in the last 4 games
  • The Rays have won their last 3 games against teams with losing records
  • The Over is 13-6-1 in the Rays’ last 10 road games and the Guardians’ last 10 at home combined
  • The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 3.00 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rays and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

