Rays at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 11

It’s Wednesday, June 11 and the Rays (36-31) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (33-36). Zack Littell is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Walker Buehler for Boston.

The Red Sox took Game 2 of the series, 3-1, and are now winners in three of the past four. The rubber match will be a chance for the Rays tied up the season series after the Red Sox took the first, 2-1.

Tampa Bay could win their sixth game over the past nine as they’ve been on a hot streak to start June (6-3 overall). The Rays have also won eight-straight games with Littell pitching after losing the first five with him.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Red Sox

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NESN

Odds for the Rays at the Red Sox

Moneyline: Rays (-105), Red Sox (-115)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Zack Littell vs. Walker Buehler

Rays: Zack Littell, (6-5, 3.68 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Red Sox: Walker Buehler, (4-4, 5.18 ERA)

Last outing: 2.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes some sprinkles on Roman Anthony to homer (+600) and steal a base (+950):

“Roman Anthony, MLB’s No. 1 prospect, earned his first official hit yesterday on a double (2 RBI), a day after making his debut and hitting a RBI fielders choice in the bottom of the 9th to help the Sox’s get to extras.

Anthony has brought in three runs through two games and should feel confident coming off the win, so for a few bucks, I think the value on him hitting a homer (+600) and stealing a base (+950) are worth spromarinkling before the Yankees come to town.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rays and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Red Sox

Tampa Bay has won eight-straight games when Zack Littell pitches (8-5 overall)

pitches (8-5 overall) Boston has lost three straight games when Walker Bueheler pitches (6-4 overall)

pitches (6-4 overall) The Rays have won 4 of 5 games at divisional opponents

The Under is 13-10 in the Rays’ road games this season

The Rays have covered the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 road games

