Rays at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7

It’s Monday, July 7 and the Rays (49-41) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (57-34). Shane Baz is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Jack Flaherty and Detroit.

Detroit is coming off a three-game sweep of Cleveland where they outscored the Guardians, 10-3. Tampa Bay is coming off a 7-5 extra innings win over Minnesota, but lost the series 2-1 to the Twins, and the last three series for that matter. However, the Rays took two out of three games in Tampa Bay earlier this season versus the Tigers.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Odds for the Rays at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Rays (-136), Tigers (+116)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Game details & how to watch Rays at Tigers

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, FDSNDT, FS1

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Tigers

Pitching matchup for July 7, 2025: Shane Baz vs. Jack Flaherty

Rays: Shane Baz (8-3, 4.33 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Tigers: Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.84 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rays and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Tigers

Tampa Bay is 2-1 versus Detroit this season

Tampa Bay is 8-1 in the last nine starts for Baz

Detroit is 0-4 in Flaherty’s last four starts

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 home series

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Tigers and the Rays have gone over the Total

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.03 units

