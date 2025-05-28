Red Sox at Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

Its Wednesday, May 28 and the Red Sox (27-30) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (28-28).

Brayan Bello is slated to take the mound for Boston against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have taken the first two games of this series winning last night, 5-1 in ten innings. Christian Yelich went yard for his tenth home run of the season - a grand slam - and Aaron Civale allowed just one run over five innings to set the tone for Milwaukee hurlers.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Brewers

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: NESN, FDSNWI, MLBN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+129), Brewers (-153)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Brewers

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Brayan Bello vs. Freddy Peralta

Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-1, 4.08 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. Baltimore - 4IP, 2ER, 6H, 1BB, 7Ks Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.55 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 at Pittsburgh - 4.1IP, 1ER, 5H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Brewers

Betting the Brewers on the Money Line is showing a profit of 2.98 units when Freddy Peralta is the starting pitcher

is the starting pitcher This season Brewers’ pitcher Freddy Peralta has an ERA of 2.55 and a WHIP of 0.97 when opening

has an ERA of 2.55 and a WHIP of 0.97 when opening With Freddy Peralta starting the Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 2.23 units

starting the Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 2.23 units Rafael Devers is 9-33 over his last 9 games

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

