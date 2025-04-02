Red Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2

Its Wednesday, April 2 and the Red Sox (1-4) take the field at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles (3-2) in Game 2 of their three-game series.

Garrett Crochet (0-0, 3.60) and Zach Eflin (1-0, 3.00) are set to take the ball for Boston and Baltimore accordingly.

These teams opened the series on Monday with the Orioles winning, 8-5. Tyler O’Neill continued his torrid start collecting four hits and one RBI in four at bats to push his average to .571 and pace the O’s attack.

Boston’s struggles are epitomized by their captain’s inability to make contact and put balls in play. Rafael Devers did walk twice but he struck out three times in three at bats. He has now struck out 12 times in 16 trips to the plate. Ouch!

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (-114), Baltimore Orioles (-105)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Orioles

Pitching matchup for April 2, 2025: Garrett Crochet vs. Zach Eflin

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 @ Texas - 5 IP, 2ER, 3.60 ERA, 5 Ks Orioles: Zach Eflin (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 @ Toronto - 6 IP, 2ER, 3.00 ERA, 2 Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Orioles

Baltimore Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in 4 of their 5 games

Baltimore is 3-2 on the Run Line this season

Boston’s lack of offense is a big part of why their Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 4 of their 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Baltimore Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

