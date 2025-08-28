Red Sox at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 28

Its Thursday, August 28 and the Red Sox (74-60) are in Baltimore this afternoon looking to sweep their four-game series against the Orioles (60-73).

Garrett Crochet is slated to take the mound for Boston against Cade Povich for Baltimore.

Last night Roman Anthony went deep in the first inning and Ceddanne Rafaela went yard in the ninth and the Red Sox won their third straight over the Orioles, 3-2. Brayan Bello and three relievers combined to allow two runs on five hits for Boston. Aroldis Chapman earned his 26th save. The veteran closer has not allowed a hit since July 23. That streak spans 10.2 innings over 13 appearances.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Orioles

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: NESN, MASN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-185), Orioles (+153)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Garrett Crochet vs. Cade Povich

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (14-5, 2.38 ERA)

Last outing: August 23 at Yankees - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Orioles: Cade Povich (2-7, 5.13 ERA)

Last outing: August 22 vs. Houston - 7.71 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Orioles

The Red Sox have won 4 of 5 games on the road against divisional opponents

The Orioles’ last 3 games against the Red Sox have gone under the Total

Trevor Story is 2-12 (.167) against the O’s in this series

is 2-12 (.167) against the O’s in this series Alex Bregman is 1-11 (.091) against the O’s this week

is 1-11 (.091) against the O’s this week Garrett Crochet has struck out at least 8 in 4 of his last 5 starts

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Red Sox and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

