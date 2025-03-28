Red Sox at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 28

Its Friday, March 28 and the Boston Red Sox (1-0) are in Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers (0-1) in Game 2 of this season-opening series.

Tanner Houck is slated to take the mound for Boston against Jack Leiter for Texas

Boston rolled to victory in Game 1, 5-2. Wilyer Abreu smashed a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the Red Sox in the win column for the first time in 2025.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rangers

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: NESN, Victory+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-124), Rangers (+104)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rangers

Friday’s pitching matchup March 28, 2025: Tanner Houck vs. Jack Leiter

Red Sox: Tanner Houck

2024 - 30GP, 178.2 IP, 9-10, 3.12 ERA, 154 Ks Rangers: Jack Leiter

2024 - 9GP, 35.2 IP, 0-3, 8.83 ERA, 31 Ks



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rangers

AL East teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West teams

Each of the Red Sox’s last 5 games at the Rangers have gone over the Total

Rafael Devers struck out three times yesterday

Josh Jung went 2-4 for the Rangers yesterday



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Red Sox -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

