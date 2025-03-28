 Skip navigation
Red Sox at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 28

  
Published March 28, 2025 08:55 AM

Its Friday, March 28 and the Boston Red Sox (1-0) are in Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers (0-1) in Game 2 of this season-opening series.

Tanner Houck is slated to take the mound for Boston against Jack Leiter for Texas

Boston rolled to victory in Game 1, 5-2. Wilyer Abreu smashed a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the Red Sox in the win column for the first time in 2025.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Rangers

  • Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Time: 8:05PM EST
  • Site: Globe Life Field
  • City: Arlington, TX
  • Network/Streaming: NESN, Victory+

Odds for the Red Sox at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Red Sox (-124), Rangers (+104)
  • Spread: Red Sox -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Rangers

  • Friday’s pitching matchup March 28, 2025: Tanner Houck vs. Jack Leiter
    • Red Sox: Tanner Houck
      2024 - 30GP, 178.2 IP, 9-10, 3.12 ERA, 154 Ks
    • Rangers: Jack Leiter
      2024 - 9GP, 35.2 IP, 0-3, 8.83 ERA, 31 Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Rangers

  • AL East teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL West teams
  • Each of the Red Sox’s last 5 games at the Rangers have gone over the Total
  • Rafael Devers struck out three times yesterday
  • Josh Jung went 2-4 for the Rangers yesterday

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Rangers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Red Sox -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

