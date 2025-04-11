Red Sox at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 11

Its Friday, April 11 and the Red Sox (6-7) are in the Windy City to take on the White Sox (2-9) in Game 1 of a weekend series.

Sean Newcomb is slated to take the mound for Boston against Davis Martin for Chicago.

The Red Sox salvaged the final game of their series against the Blue Jays with a two-run rally in the bottom of the tenth inning. David Hamilton scored from third when Andres Gimenez could not field a Trevor Story ground ball cleanly and Boston won, 4-3.

The White Sox have not yet won a game in April. They were swept earlier this week by the Guardians losing the finale Thursday, 6-1. Chicago mustered a mere five hits and Jonathan Cannon gave up six runs in 5.1 innings in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at White Sox

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NESN, CHSN+

Odds for the Red Sox at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-169), White Sox (+142)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at White Sox

Pitching matchup for April 11, 2025: Sean Newcomb vs. Davis Martin

Red Sox: Sean Newcomb (0-1, 5.19 ERA)

Last outing: 4/6 vs. St. Louis - 4.2IP, 1ER, 6H, 3BB, 5Ks White Sox: Davis Martin (0-1, 5.73 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 at Detroit - 5IP, 7ER, 9H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at White Sox

The Red Sox scored 8 runs in their 4-game series against Toronto

Despite being just 2-10, The White Sox are 7-5 against the spread

It has been 4 games since the Red Sox last covered the Run Line

The White Sox have lost 8 in a row

Boston’s last 4 games have gone UNDER the Game Total

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

