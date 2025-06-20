Reds at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20

Its Friday, June 20 and the Reds (39-36) are in St. Louis to open a weekend series against the Cardinals (40-35).

Brady Singer is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Andre Pallante for St. Louis.

The Reds lost Thursday but did take two of three in their series earlier this week against the Twins. TJ Friedl went 3-5 and scored two runs in Cincy’s 12-5 loss yesterday. St. Louis swept a three-game set against the White Sox including an 8-6 win in ten innings yesterday. Nolan Arenado hit his ninth home run of the season to help the cause for the Cards.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Cardinals

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNMW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Reds (+115), Cardinals (-137)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Brady Singer vs. Andre Pallante

Reds: Brady Singer (7-4, 4.34 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 at Detroit - 6IP, 1ER, 4H, 3BB, 4Ks Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.83 ERA)

Last outing: 6/14 at Milwaukee - 4.1IP, 3ER, 4H, 2BB, 7Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Cardinals

The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

The Under is 4-1 in the Cardinals’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Cardinals have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight home games

Willson Contreras was 2-10 in the 3-game series against the White Sox

was 2-10 in the 3-game series against the White Sox Gavin Lux was 1-8 in the 3-game series against the Twins

was 1-8 in the 3-game series against the Twins Elly De La Cruz was hitless in the series against the Twins (0-10)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Reds and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: