Reds at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 23

It’s Wednesday, July 23 and the Reds (52-50) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (41-60). Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Michael Soroka for Washington.

Washington attempts the sweep over Cincinnati today as the Nationals took the second game of the series, 6-1.

The Nats have gone on a three-game winning streak four times this season and are 4-1 against the Reds this year. Cincinnati is on three-game losing streak, which is the ninth time its happened this year.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Nationals

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: 12:05PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, MASN, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Reds (-139), Nationals (+117)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Nationals

Pitching matchup for July 23, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Michael Soroka

Reds: Nick Lodolo, (7-6, 3.33 ERA)

Last outing: 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Nationals: Michael Soroka, (3-7, 5.10 ERA)

Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Nationals

Cincinnati is 5-1 in the last six starts

Washington is 4-1 versus Cincinnati this season

The Nationals have lost 23 of 37 games this season following a win

The Under is 7-2-1 in the Reds’ last 10 games

The Reds have failed to cover in their last 4 games against the Nationals

