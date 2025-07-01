Reds at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Reds (44-41) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (42-44). Brady Singer is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Richard Fitts for Boston.

Yesterday, Reds pitcher Chase Burns was barreled and didn’t make it out of the first inning in his second pro start. The Reds rookie walked two batters and gave up five earned runs on five hits before he was pulled from the game.

The Red Sox went on to win the game, 13-6.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Red Sox

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: NESN, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Odds for the Reds at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Reds (-104), Red Sox (-116)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Brady Singer vs. Richard Fitts

Reds: Brady Singer, (7-6, 4.31 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 6/25): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts Red Sox: Richard Fitts, (0-3, 4.68 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Angels, 6/25): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Red Sox

The Red Sox have won 3 straight games against the Reds

The Over is 7-3 in the Reds’ last 10 road games

The Reds have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Reds and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

