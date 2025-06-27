Rockies at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

It’s Friday, June 27 and the Rockies (18-63) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (45-36). Kyle Freeland is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Jose Quintana for Milwaukee.

The Brewers enter hot at 6-1 in the last seven games, while the Rockies lost three straight games and six of the past seven. The Brewers have taken two out of three against the Rockies earlier this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitchM, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Brewers

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNWI

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rockies (+176), Brewers (-214)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Brewers

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Kyle Freeland vs. Jose Quintana

Rockies: Kyle Freeland, (1-8, 5.13 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Brewers: Jose Quintana, (5-2, 2.98 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rockies and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Brewers

The Brewers have won 7 of their last 9 games

The Under has hit in each of the Brewers’ last 4 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.59 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: