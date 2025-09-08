Rockies at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for September 8

Its Monday, September 8 and the Rockies (40-103) are in Los Angeles to open a series against the Dodgers (79-64).

Chase Dollander is slated to take the mound for Colorado. The Dodgers have yet to announce their starter for the game.

The Dodgers are just 3-7 on their last ten but somehow still lead the National League West by one game over San Diego. The Rockies season was over months ago. They own the cellar in the NL West. They have won just 17 games on the road this season (51 losses).

Fun Fact: The Dodgers are 8-2 against the Rockies this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Dodgers

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: COLR, SNLA

Odds for the Rockies at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+278), Dodgers (-360)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-164)

Total: 9 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for September 8, 2025: Chase Dollander vs. TBD

Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-12, 6.77 ERA)

Last outing: September 1 vs. San Francisco - 5IP, 6ER, 5H, 3BBs, and 2Ks Dodgers: TBD

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Dodgers

The Rockies’ last 5 road games have stayed under the Total

The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games

The Dodgers have won 4 straight home games against the Rockies

Freddie Freeman was 4-12 (.333) this past weekend against the Orioles

was 4-12 (.333) this past weekend against the Orioles Shohei Ohtani homered twice in yesterday’s 5-2 win over the O’s

homered twice in yesterday’s 5-2 win over the O’s Shohei Ohtani is hitting .348 in September

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: Rotoworld is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Spread: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Dodgers -1.5 (-164)

Total: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 9 runs

