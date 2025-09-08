Rockies at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for September 8
Its Monday, September 8 and the Rockies (40-103) are in Los Angeles to open a series against the Dodgers (79-64).
Chase Dollander is slated to take the mound for Colorado. The Dodgers have yet to announce their starter for the game.
The Dodgers are just 3-7 on their last ten but somehow still lead the National League West by one game over San Diego. The Rockies season was over months ago. They own the cellar in the NL West. They have won just 17 games on the road this season (51 losses).
Fun Fact: The Dodgers are 8-2 against the Rockies this season.
Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.
Game details & how to watch Rockies at Dodgers
- Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
- Time: 10:10PM EST
- Site: Dodger Stadium
- City: Los Angeles, CA
- Network/Streaming: COLR, SNLA
Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.
Odds for the Rockies at the Dodgers
The latest odds as of Monday:
- Moneyline: Rockies (+278), Dodgers (-360)
- Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-164)
- Total: 9 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Dodgers
- Pitching matchup for September 8, 2025: Chase Dollander vs. TBD
- Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-12, 6.77 ERA)
Last outing: September 1 vs. San Francisco - 5IP, 6ER, 5H, 3BBs, and 2Ks
- Dodgers: TBD
- Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-12, 6.77 ERA)
Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Dodgers
- The Rockies’ last 5 road games have stayed under the Total
- The Dodgers have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games
- The Dodgers have won 4 straight home games against the Rockies
- Freddie Freeman was 4-12 (.333) this past weekend against the Orioles
- Shohei Ohtani homered twice in yesterday’s 5-2 win over the O’s
- Shohei Ohtani is hitting .348 in September
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers
Rotoworld Best Bet
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld is staying away from a play on the Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld is recommending a play on the Dodgers -1.5 (-164)
- Total: Rotoworld is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 9 runs
Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)