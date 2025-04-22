Rockies at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22

Its Tuesday, April 22 and the Rockies (4-17) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (9-14).

Ryan Feltner is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Kris Bubic for Kansas City.

Monday was a scheduled off day for both of these teams. Kansas City has lost six of its last seven games including three of four at the end of last week to Detroit. The Rockies snapped an eight-game losing streak Sunday with a 3-1 win at home against the Nationals. Antonio Senzatela allowed one run over six innings to earn his first win of the season for Colorado.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Royals

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: COLR, FDSNKC

Odds for the Rockies at the Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+178), Royals (-215)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Royals

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Ryan Feltner vs. Kris Bubic

Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-1, 4.82 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 at Dodgers - 2.2IP, 5ER, 5H, 6BB, 1K Royals: Kris Bubic (2-1, 1.88 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 at Yankees - 5.1IP, 3ER, 7H, 4BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Royals

The Royals have won 4 of their last 5 home games but failed to cover the Run Line in their last 3 at Kauffman Stadium

Rockies’ road games this season are 9-3 to the Under

As a team, the Royals have hit only 11 Home Runs which is dead last in the major leagues

The Royals as a team are hitting .210 for the season (28th in MLB)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

