Royals at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 21

Its Monday, July 21 and the Royals (48-52) are in Chicago to open a series against the Cubs (59-40).

Noah Cameron is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Ryan Brasier for Chicago.

The Cubs have now won four of their last six following a weekend series win over the Red Sox. Chicago was denied a sweep of Boston yesterday as the Sox salvaged the series with a 6-1 win at Wrigley. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Dansby Swanson each collected a couple of hits in the loss.

Kansas City took Sunday’s game against the Marlins, 7-4, to prevent a sweep at the hands of Miami. It was just their second win in their last six games. Kris Bubic pitched five shutout innings to earn his eighth win of the campaign and Salvador Perez went yard for the 15th time this season to pace the attack in yesterday’s win. The veteran catcher is now 12 home runs shy of 300 for his career.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Cubs

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, MARQ, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Royals at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Royals (+116), Cubs (-138)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Cubs

Pitching matchup for July 21, 2025: Noah Cameron vs. Ryan Brasier

Royals: Noah Cameron (3-4, 2.31 ERA)

Last outing: 7/13 vs. Mets - 6.2IP, 0ER, 7H, 2BB, 8Ks Cubs: Ryan Brasier (0-0, 1.04 ERA)

Last outing: 7/19 vs. Boston - 1IP, 0ER, 1H, 0BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Cubs

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 games against the Royals

The Under is 7-3 in the Cubs’ last 10 games

The Cubs have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.01 units

Pete Crow-Armstrong is riding a modest 5-game hitting streak (7-17)

is riding a modest 5-game hitting streak (7-17) Kyle Tucker was 2-9 in the series against the Red Sox

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Royals and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: