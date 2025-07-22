Royals at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 22

Its Tuesday, July 22 and the Royals (49-52) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (59-41).

Rich Hill is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Matthew Boyd.

Salvador Perez went yard twice last night as the Royals blitzed the Cubs in Game 1 of the series last night, 12-4. The veteran backstop now has four home runs in his last three games. Carson Kelly collected three hits in the loss for Chicago. Said loss has dropped the Cubs out of first place in the National League’s Central division.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Cubs

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, MARQ

Odds for the Royals at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+211), Cubs (-265)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Cubs

Pitching matchup for July 22, 2025: Rich Hill vs. Matthew Boyd

Royals: Rich Hill (0-0, 0.00)

Last outing: This is the 45-year-old’s 1st start of the season. He was 4-4 with a 5.36 ERA for Triple-A Omaha Cubs: Matthew Boyd (10-3, 2.34 ERA)

Last outing: July 12 at Yankees - 8IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Cubs

After losing the series opener, the Cubs have a 10-3 record in Game 2 this season

The Cubs’ last 3 games against the Royals have gone over the Total

The Cubs have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 8 home games against the Royals

Pete Crow-Armstrong has now hit in 5 straight games (7-17)

has now hit in 5 straight games (7-17) Bobby Witt Jr. has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (5-24)

has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (5-24) With his 2 HRs last night, Salvador Perez now has 290 in his career

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Royals and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

