Royals at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

It’s Tuesday, May 20, and the Royals (27-22) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (28-20). Michael Lorenzen is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Hayden Birdsong for San Francisco.

The Royals rallied late in the eighth and ninth innings to take Game 1 of the series versus the Giants yesterday, 3-1. The Royals have now won two straight games after losing the previous four. Yesterday’s loss broke a four-game winning streak for the Giants.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Giants

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 9:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, NBCSBA, MLBN

Odds for the Royals at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Royals (+114), Giants (-135)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Giants

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Michael Lorenzen vs. Hayden Birdsong

Royals: Michael Lorenzen, (3-4, 3.76 ERA)

Last outing: 7.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts Giants: Hayden Birdsong, (1-0, 2.31 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Royals and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Giants

The Giants have a winning record (11-8) in matchups against American League teams this season

7 of the Giants’ last 9 matchups with the Royals have stayed under the Total

The Royals have covered the Run Line in 6 straight road games

