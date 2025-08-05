Royals at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5

Its Tuesday, August 5 and the Royals (56-57) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (63-51).

Ryan Bergert is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Garrett Crochet for Boston.

The Red Sox continued their run of good play winning their sixth straight with an 8-5 win last night to open the series. Jarren Duran ripped his twelfth home run of the season and drove in three to pace the attack. Brayan Bello pitched six innings and allowed just one unearned run on the way to his eighth win of the season.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Red Sox

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, NESN

Odds for the Royals at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+194), Red Sox (-239)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Ryan Bergert vs. Garrett Crochet

Royals: Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.78 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 vs. Mets - 2.25 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (12-4, 2.23 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 vs. Dodgers - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Red Sox

The Red Sox have won 6 straight home games

The Under is 30-26-1 in the Royals’ road games this season

The Red Sox have covered in their last 3 games against the Royals

Garrett Crochet has struck out 9 or more hitters in 4 of his last 6 starts

has struck out 9 or more hitters in 4 of his last 6 starts Trevor Story has hit safely in 6 straight games (10-21)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

