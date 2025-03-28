Tigers at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 28

Its Friday, March 28 and the Detroit Tigers (0-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (3-0) continue their series at Chavez Ravine.

Jack Flaherty is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles. It is Flaherty’s first trip to LA following his run with the Dodgers following the Trade Deadline last season.

The Dodgers won the opener, 5-4, as Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani each went yard. Ohtani went 2-4 and is hitting .417 through three games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Dodgers

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDS, Spectrum SportNet LA

Odds for the Tigers at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Tigers (+168), Dodgers (-204)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for March 28, 2025: Jack Flaherty vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Tigers: Jack Flaherty

2024 - 28GP, 162 IP, 13-7, 3.17 ERA, 194 Ks Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

2025 - 1GP, 5.0 IP, 1-0, 1.80 ERA, 4 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 8 of their last 10 games at home

Tommy Edman and Shohei Ohtani lead baseball with 2 HRs apiece

Catcher Will Smith is batting .429 for LA through 3 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Dodgers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

