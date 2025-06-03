Twins at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 3

It’s Tuesday, June 3, and the Twins (32-27) are taking on the Athletics (23-38). Pablo López is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Jacob Lopez for the Athletics.

Yesterday, the Twins mauled the Athletics 10-4. Center fielder Byron Buxton went 2-5 with one run and five RBIs. The Athletics were handed their seventh straight loss and their 18th in their last 19 games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Athletics

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, Twins.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Twins (-195), Athletics (+162)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Athletics

Pitching matchup for June 3, 2025: Pablo López vs. Jacob Lopez

Twins: Pablo López, (4-3, 2.75 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 5/28): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Athletics: Jacob Lopez, (0-3, 6.32 ERA)

Last outing (Toronto Blue Jays, 5/29): 1.2 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Athletics

The Twins have won 14 of their last 20 games against teams with losing records

7 of the Athletics’ last 9 games (78%) have gone over the Total

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games, showing a profit of 2.90 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Twins and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: