Twins at Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16

Its Friday, May 16 and the Twins (24-20) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (21-23).

Joe Ryan is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Chad Patrick for Milwaukee.

The Twins have won 11 straight. Their most recent victims were the Orioles. Minnesota took three from them in Baltimore before arriving in Milwaukee. They shut out the O’s yesterday, 4-0. Chris Paddack and two relievers limited the Orioles to just six hits and seven total baserunners.

Milwaukee was off yesterday. They have lost four of their last six including two of three earlier this week in Cleveland. They were shut out twice by the Guardians before bouncing back with a 9-5 win, Wednesday. Rhys Hoskins had four hits and drove in five runs in the win.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Brewers

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNWI

Odds for the Twins at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Twins (-113), Brewers (-106)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Brewers

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Joe Ryan vs. Chad Patrick

Twins: Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.74 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 vs. San Francisco - 6IP, 1ER, 2H, 0BB, 7Ks Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.19 ERA)

Last outing: 5/11 at Tampa Bay - 4.1IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Brewers

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against American League teams

8 of the Twins’ last 10 games with the Brewers have gone over the Total

In their last 5 games with a rest advantage, the Brewers are 1-4 on the Run Line

Trevor Larnach had his modest 6-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Twins and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

