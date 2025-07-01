Twins at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Twins (40-44) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (37-45). Joe Ryan is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Edward Cabrera for Miami.

This is the opener of a three-game series between the two squads and first meeting of the season. Miami is on a season-long seven-game winning streak that spans over Atlanta, San Francisco, and Arizona.

The Marlins swept the the Giants and Diamondbacks in a six-game road trip, but had a day off as they return home to Miami. Minnesota had a day off and is coming off a 3-0 loss on Sunday to Detroit dropping two out three in the series.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Marlins

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNFL

Odds for the Twins at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Twins (-140), Marlins (+117)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Marlins

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Joe Ryan vs. Edward Cabrera

Twins: Joe Ryan, (8-3, 2.86 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Marlins: Edward Cabrera, (2-2, 3.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Twins and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Marlins

The Marlins are on a 7-game winning streak

The Marlins’ last 5 games have gone over the Total

The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 13 of their last 16 games

Minnesota is 9-7 when Joe Ryan pitches, including a 7-2 mark over the last nine games

pitches, including a 7-2 mark over the last nine games Miami is 7-6 when Edward Cabrera pitches, including a 6-2 mark over the last eight games

