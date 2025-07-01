 Skip navigation
Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels
Tigers at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Wimbledon gets rid of line judges in favor of recorded voices announcing electronic calls
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 15
2025 Tour de France Jerseys: What do the yellow, green, white and polka dot jerseys mean?

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24deegan250_250630(2).jpg
Will Deegan go up to 450 for the final round?
nbc_moto_t24haidendeegan_250630(2).jpg
Villopoto: Deegan wins before the race starts
nbc_moto_t24goodoledays_250630.jpg
Villopoto ‘beat’ after Vet Weekend at Mammoth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Twins at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

  
Published July 1, 2025 09:59 AM

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Twins (40-44) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (37-45). Joe Ryan is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Edward Cabrera for Miami.

This is the opener of a three-game series between the two squads and first meeting of the season. Miami is on a season-long seven-game winning streak that spans over Atlanta, San Francisco, and Arizona.

The Marlins swept the the Giants and Diamondbacks in a six-game road trip, but had a day off as they return home to Miami. Minnesota had a day off and is coming off a 3-0 loss on Sunday to Detroit dropping two out three in the series.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Marlins

  • Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025
  • Time: 6:40PM EST
  • Site: LoanDepot Park
  • City: Miami, FL
  • Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNFL

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Twins (-140), Marlins (+117)
  • Spread: Twins -1.5
  • Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Marlins

  • Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Joe Ryan vs. Edward Cabrera
    • Twins: Joe Ryan, (8-3, 2.86 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts
    • Marlins: Edward Cabrera, (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
      Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Twins and the Marlins:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Marlins

  • The Marlins are on a 7-game winning streak
  • The Marlins’ last 5 games have gone over the Total
  • The Marlins have covered the Run Line in 13 of their last 16 games
  • Minnesota is 9-7 when Joe Ryan pitches, including a 7-2 mark over the last nine games
  • Miami is 7-6 when Edward Cabrera pitches, including a 6-2 mark over the last eight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

