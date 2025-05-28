Twins at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

Its Wednesday, May 28 and the Twins (30-24) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (27-27).

Pablo López is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

The Twins snapped the Rays’ six-game winning streak last night, 4-2. Kody Clemens

went yard and Joe Ryan gave up just one run in six innings for his fifth win of the season.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Rays

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Rays

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Twins (-108), Rays (-111)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Rays

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Pablo López vs. Drew Rasmussen

Twins: Pablo López (4-2, 2.31 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. Kansas City - 5.2IP, 1ER, 7H, 0BB, 5Ks Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-4, 2.60 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. Toronto - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Rays

The Twins have won 5 of their last 6 against AL East teams

The Under is 5-0-1 in the Twins’ last 6 road games

The Rays failed to cover the Run Line last night for the 1st time in 6 games

Trevor Larnach is 3-18 over his last 6 games

is 3-18 over his last 6 games Yandy Diaz is 1-17 over his last 4 games including 3 strikeouts last night

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game between the Twins and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Twins and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: