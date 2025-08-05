 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
Kaden Honeycutt to to drive No. 52 truck for injured Stewart Friesen beginning at Richmond
TOUR Championship - Final Round
East Lake’s 14th hole will revert to a par 4 for Tour Championship
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250805.jpg
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_huntermahan_250805.jpg
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250805.jpg
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Twins at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 5

  
Published August 5, 2025 12:20 PM

Its Tuesday, August 5 and the Twins (52-60) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (66-48).

Zebby Matthews is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Chris Paddack for Detroit.

The Tigers doubled up the Twins in the series opener last night, 6-3. The game featured six home runs with each side launching three. Kerry Carpenter’s two-run blast in the sixth was the key blow.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Tigers

  • Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
  • Time: 6:40PM EST
  • Site: Comerica Park
  • City: Detroit, MI
  • Network/Streaming: MNNT, FDSNDT

Odds for the Twins at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Twins (+136), Tigers (-163)
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Tigers

  • Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Zebby Matthews vs. Chris Paddack
    • Twins: Zebby Matthews (2-3, 5.67 ERA)
      Last outing: July 30 vs. Boston - 10.39 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts
    • Tigers: Chris Paddack (4-9, 4.95 ERA)
      Last outing: July 30 vs. Arizona - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Tigers

  • The Tigers have won their last 6 games against divisional opponents
  • The Twins’ last 3 games against American League teams have gone over the Total
  • The Tigers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.78 units
  • Chris Paddack has struck out at least 5 hitters in 4 of his last 5 starts
  • Gleyber Torres has hit safely in 6 of his last 8 games (9-33)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Twins and the Tigers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

