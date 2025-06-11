White Sox at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11

Its Wednesday, June 11 and the White Sox (23-44) are in Houston to take on the Astros (36-30).

Sean Burke is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Ryan Gusto for Houston.

Chicago doubled up the Astros, 4-2, last night. Shane Smith allowed just one run on seven hits in six innings to earn his third win of the season for the Sox. Luis Robert Jr. has endured a miserable season to date but did deliver his sixth home run last night to pace the attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Astros

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: CHSN, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the White Sox at the Astros

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+142), Astros (-170)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Astros

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Sean Burke vs. Ryan Gusto

White Sox: Sean Burke (3-6, 4.03 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 vs. Detroit - 7IP, 2ER, 7H, 1BB, 5Ks Astros: Ryan Gusto (3-3, 4.78 ERA)

Last outing: 6/4 at Pittsburgh - 4.1IP, 3ER, 8H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Astros

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 home series

The Under is 7-3 in the Astros’ last 10 games

The White Sox have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.09 units

Ryan Gusto has struck out 16 opposing hitters over his last 6 games (16.1IP)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the White Sox and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: