White Sox at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 18

Its Friday, April 18 and the White Sox (4-13) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (10-10).

Martín Pérez is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Richard Fitts for Boston.

The White Sox have lost three in a row scoring a total of four runs in those three games. Yesterday they were held to four hits and blanked by the A’s 8-0. The Red Sox were off yesterday after taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Red Sox

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: CHSN, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the White Sox at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: White Sox ({odds.away}), Red Sox ({odds.home})

Spread: Red Sox 0

Total: {game.overunder} runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 18, 2025: Martín Pérez vs. Richard Fitts

White Sox: Martín Pérez (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 vs. Boston - 4.2IP, 2ER, 5H, 4BB, 5Ks Red Sox: Richard Fitts (0-2, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 at White Sox - 5IP, 0ER, 2H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Red Sox

The White Sox have lost 4 games in a row

The Under is 7-3 in the White Sox’s last 10 road games

The White Sox have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the White Sox and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the White Sox and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: