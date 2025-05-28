Yankees at Angels prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 28

Its Wednesday, May 28 and the Yankees (34-20) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (25-29). Clarke Schmidt is slated to take the mound for New York against Yusei Kikuchi for Los Angeles.

The Yankees took the first two games of the series. Despite scoring two runs in the ninth inning, the Angels were still beaten 3-2.

Carlos Rodon picked up the win for the Yankees. He struck out 10 batters in a shutout effort over 7.0 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Angels

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network West, YES

Odds for the Yankees at the Angels

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-166), Angels (+140)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Angels

Pitching matchup for May 28, 2025: Clarke Schmidt vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt, (1-2, 4.58 ERA)

Last outing (Colorado Rockies, 5/23): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Angels: Yusei Kikuchi, (1-4, 3.17 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 5/23): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Angels

The Yankees have won 7 of their last 9 on the road, while the Angels have lost 4 straight home games

7 of the Yankees’ last 9 road matchups against the Angels have stayed under the Total



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

