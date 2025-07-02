Yankees at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

It’s Wednesday, July 2 and the Yankees (48-37) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (47-38). Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against José Berríos for Toronto.

The Blue Jays took Game 2 of the series, 12-5, behind a monster eight-run eight inning to pull away from the Yankees after New York tied it up 4-4.

This is the third game of a four-game series between Toronto and New York. Toronto is 5-1 in the last six games, while New York is 3-3 in that span.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: AmazonPV, Sportsnet

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-130), Blue Jays (+109)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Will Warren vs. José Berríos

Yankees: Will Warren, (5-4, 4.37 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Blue Jays: José Berríos, (4-3, 3.27 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

The Yankees have won 20 of 35 games following a defeat

When Jose Berrios takes the mound for the Blue Jays the Over is 9-6-2 (53%)

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.62 units

