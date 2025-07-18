Yankees at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 18

It’s Friday, July 18 and the Yankees (53-43) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (42-53). Spencer Strider is slated to start for Atlanta, while New York has yet to announce a starting pitcher.

New York lost the past two games to the Cubs, but won five prior to that for a 5-2 record over the past seven entering the All-Star break. The Yankees are 2.0 games back of the Blue Jays for the AL East lead and 1.0 game ahead of the Red Sox.

Atlanta had a disappointing start to the season and finished the first half with a 3-7 record over the last 10 games. The Braves are 9.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Braves

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: YES, FDSNSO, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Braves

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-110), Braves (-109)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Braves

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Spencer Strider vs. TBA

Yankees: TBA Braves: Spencer Strider, 3-7 3.94 ERA

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts

vs. TBA

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Braves

Atlanta is 3-7 over the last 10 games

New York is 5-2 over the last 7 games

Aaron Judge leads the MVP race as a -700 favorite and ranks second in the MLB with 35 homers

Aaron Judge leads the MVP race as a -700 favorite and ranks second in the MLB with 35 homers

Aaron Judge leads the MLB with a .355 batting average

leads the MLB with a .355 batting average Matt Olson is tied 16th in the MLB with 61 RBI

