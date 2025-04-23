Yankees at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 23

Its Wednesday, April 23 and the Yankees (14-10) are in Cleveland this afternoon to wrap up their three-game series with the Guardians (14-9).

Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Luis L. Ortiz for Cleveland.

The Guardians have won the first two games of the series. Last night, Tanner Bibee gave up two runs over six innings to earn his second win of the season for Cleveland. The Guardians’ bullpen allowed just a single hit to the Yankees over the final three innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Guardians

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: YES, CLEG

Odds for the Yankees at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-149), Guardians (+125)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Guardians

Pitching matchup for April 23, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Luis L. Ortiz

Yankees: Carlos Rodón (2-3, 4.35 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 at Tampa Bay - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 4BB, 9Ks Guardians: Luis L. Ortiz (2-2, 5.48 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 at Pittsburgh - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Guardians

Aaron Judge has hit in four straight games (9-17) and in 10 of his last 11 (20-41)

has hit in four straight games (9-17) and in 10 of his last 11 (20-41) The Under is 8-2-2 in Yankees’ games against American League teams this season

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.18 units

Anthony Volpe is hitting .216 (16-74) in April

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Yankees and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

