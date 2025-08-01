Yankees at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1

It’s Friday, August 1 and the Yankees (60-49) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (52-55). Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Janson Junk for Miami.

New York took three of the last four games against Tampa Bay, while Miami won the past to against St. Louis. Both squads enter on winning streaks and winning records since the All-Star game.

For trade deadline moves, winners and losers across the league — follow this link.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Marlins

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: YES, FDSNFL

Odds for the Yankees at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-170), Marlins (+142)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Marlins

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Janson Junk

Yankees: Carlos Rodón, (11-7, 3.19 ERA)

Last outing: 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Marlins: Janson Junk, (5-2, 3.28 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Marlins

The Yankees are 3-0 in the last three and 4-1 in the past five

The Marlins are 6-2 in the last eight games

The Marlins have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against American League teams

The Marlins’ last 3 versus the Yankees have stayed under the Total

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.37 units

