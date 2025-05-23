Yankees at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 23

Its Friday, May 23 and the Yankees (30-19) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (8-42).

Clarke Schmidt is slated to take the mound for New York against Chase Dollander for Colorado.

The Yankees completed a sweep of the Rangers Thursday with a 1-0 win. Jorbit Vivas cracked his first career home run to account for the offense and Carlos Rodon and three relievers combined for the shutout. The Rockies lost four to the Phillies including a 2-0 loss Thursday. German Marquez allowed a single earned run over seven innings but received zero support from Colorado’s lineup.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Rockies

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: YES, COLR

Odds for the Yankees at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-302), Rockies (+242)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 12.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Rockies

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Clarke Schmidt vs. Chase Dollander

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (1-1, 4.41 ERA)

Last outing: 5/17 vs. Mets - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 5BB, 5Ks Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-5, 6.28 ERA)

Last outing: 5/18 at Arizona - 4.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Rockies

The Yankees have won 7 of their last 9 games, while the Rockies have lost 16 of 20 at home

6 of the Yankees’ last 7 games (86%) have stayed under the Total

is hitting .358 (24-67) in May but as a result his average has dropped to .396 Jasson Dominguez is 6-26 (.231) over his last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the New York Yankees at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 12.0.

