Astros at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

Its Wednesday, April 16 and the Astros (8-9) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (8-9). Ronel Blanco is slated to take the mound for Houston against Steven Matz for St. Louis.

The Astros beat the Cardinals last night 2-0, thanks to a run in the sixth and eighth innings. Hunter Brown was dealing. He picked up the win and pitched six shutout innings.

Last night was the first shutout for the Astros this season. They look to use that momentum to push a few wins together.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.



We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.



Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.



Game details & how to watch Astros at Cardinals



Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 1:15PM EST

1:15PM EST Site: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium City: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Midwest, Space City Home Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Astros (-113), Cardinals (-106)

Astros (-113), Cardinals (-106) Spread: Astros -1.5

Astros -1.5 Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Cardinals



Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Ronel Blanco vs. Steven Matz

Astros: Ronel Blanco, (1-1, 6.94 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Cardinals: Steven Matz, (0-0, 2.31 ERA)

Last outing: 2.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Cardinals



The Astros have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Cardinals pitcher Steven Matz has an ERA of 8.74

The Cardinals have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games with Steven Matz as starting pitcher to return 3.78 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Cardinals



Rotoworld Best Bet



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.



Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Astros and the Cardinals:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

