Matchups in Motown: Rocket Mortgage Classic Markets

Prepping for the fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, golfers will need their scoring shoes this week.

Some pre-tournament rain has softened the course, with defending champ Tony Finau alreading throwing out the idea of a 30-under tally being possible this week.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the betting board and highlight a few matchups that catch my eye.

Ryan Palmer over Gordon Sargent - Tournament Matchup (-110)

The youngster, Sargent, is going to be exciting to watch as he attempts to play his way into a PGA TOUR card. He has power that will immediately put him in the same bucket as names like Cam Champ and Brandon Matthews. He’s unproven on the big stage, though, so I will take him on in the betting markets until he proves to me his game translates to the PGA TOUR.

For Palmer, he’s gained strokes off-the-tee in eight straight events while also gaining on approach in 12 of his last 13 starts. Add in soft conditions this week, and we should expect to see the steady striking of Palmer rise to the occasion.

Byeong Hun An over Keegan Bradley - Tournament Matchup (+110)

In our second matchup, I’m riding the letdown narrative as Bradley enters off a “dream win” in New England. It’s certainly possible that he keeps his foot on the gas but I think the more likely scenario is that we don’t quite see him fully focused this week.

That leaves the door open for An who has quietly become one of the longest hitters on TOUR. Looking at the distance of all drives this season, he’s averaging roughly 15 yards higher than the field which is fifth highest in the field, among those with a full sample size. He’s parlayed that power into top 35s in five of his last seven starts. I think he’ll be able to use that distance to his advantage at Detroit Golf Club so I’m happy to take the plus-money in this matchup.

