Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchday 24

We are back with the Premier League Betting Power Rankings for Matchday 24. As a reminder, these are not your traditional power rankings. These rank the top five bets from the Premier League weekend, with suggestions from each match on which to consider.

Power Rankings for Matchday 24

Nottingham Forest Draw No Bet -116 Alexander Isak Anytime Goal Scorer +105 Aston Villa Moneyline (+116) Manchester City +0.5 (-123) Mohamed Salah Anytime Goal Scorer (+110)

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: Saturday, 7:30 AM

Bet 1: Nottingham Forest Draw No Bet -116

Both Forest and Brighton’s unbeaten streaks ended last weekend. Forest suffered their first loss in nearly two months, and Brighton had gone six matches unbeaten. Both teams should see a significant response. However, I like Forest at home, especially after a stopping loss to Bournemouth. Forest have an impressive record at home. They have only lost two matches at the City Ground all season.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (-140)

Brighton have been much better on their travels than at American Express Stadium. While I think three points will be hard to come by for the Seagulls, it will be difficult to keep them out of the back of the net. They have scored in every match away from home this season. Both teams to score is hitting at 55% of Forest home matches and 75% of Brighton away matches.

Newcastle vs Fulham: Saturday, 10:00 AM

Bet 1: Newcastle Moneyline (-140)

Newcastle have been on such a massive heater the past month and a half. They have won seven of their last eight matches. Fulham haven’t been playing inspiring football, with just one win in their previous four matches. I’m riding the hot team in this one.

Bet 2: Alexander Isak Anytime Goal Scorer +105

The Swedish striker has 17 goals on the season. He’s scored in seven of his last eight matches. He’s in too good of form not to bet on him at this price.

Everton vs Leicester City: Saturday, 10:00 AM

Bet 1: Everton Moneyline (-118)

I will not be betting on this game. However, fading Leicester City on the road after a massive win against Tottenham last weekend makes sense. Everton are sound defensively. Since David Moyes has taken over, they have looked to have a bit more of an attacking bite.

Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals (-134)

The average goals scored in Everton matches is 2.12. Matches at Goodison are going under 2.5 goals at a 55% clip. I could see this match ending 1-0 or 1-1.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton: Saturday, 10:00 AM

Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals (-122)

It’s a relegation six-pointer! Betting on either of these teams to win will be stressful. However, I don’t mind prescribing goals. This isn’t data-supported, but it certainly is a bet that works situationally.

Bet 2: Over 10.5 Corners

There aren’t a lot of angles I would want to be in this match. It feels like whichever team scores first, you’d like to take the team’s total corners over for the opposition. After 12 corners between the two in the first match, I’ll entertain this bet.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Saturday, 10:00 AM

Bet 1: Over 10.5 Corners (-120)

One thing to love about Bournemouth is that they always go. They are a team that has a great deal of belief and always tries to work themselves back in games should they be trailing. Over 10.5 corners hit in the first matchup between the two. It is hitting over 65% for both teams as well.

Bet 2: Mohamed Salah Anytime Goal Scorer (+110)

This match will likely go under the high total of 3.25; however, much like Isak, getting Salah to score at +110 is a steal. He’s well rested from his off day during their midweek Champions League fixture against PSV. He’s also scored 19 goals this season, which leads the Premier League.

Wolves vs Aston Villa: Saturday, 12:30 PM

Bet 1: Aston Villa Moneyline (+116)

Wolves are in trouble this weekend. They aren’t a great match physically. Despite Aston Villa’s issues on the road this season, they should be able to use their size and strength to their advantage. To add insult to injury, Wolves will be without Jorgen Strand Larsen and Joao Gomes. Gomes in the middle of the pitch is the biggest worry for me. Aston Villa should win this one between the two.

Bet 2: Matheus Cuhna Over 2.5 Shots (-110)

Cuhna averages 3.25 shots per 90 minutes. With Wolves likely playing from a losing position, I like for him to be aggressive for a long period in this match.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Sunday, 9:00 AM

Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals (-110)

While over 2.5 goals is hitting in 75% of United matches, it’s only hitting in 45% of Crystal Palace matches. However, I expect goals in this game. United matches are averaging 3.08 goals per game. They don’t defend well, but they must pick up as many points as possible in every game. I like goals a lot this weekend.

Bet 2: Over 4.5 Bookings (-140)

While each team is only 54% for over 4.5 cards per match, this should be an extra physical match that should easily see at least five cards. A red card is not out of the question in this match.

Brentford vs Tottenham: Sunday, 9:00 AM

Bet 1: Brentford Moneyline (+105)

Tottenham have 10 senior players who are out with injuries. It looks like they are playing with heavy legs. I have to fade them this weekend. It also helps that Brentford have won 58% of their home matches this season.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-200)

It’s juicy. However, these teams don’t defend. There’s this massive gaping hole in the middle of Tottenham’s defense that is easy to exploit.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Sunday, 11:30 AM

Bet 1: Manchester City +0.5 (-123)

Arsenal are riddled with injuries. Most notably, Bukayo Saka is out. Getting a playable number on Manchester City to draw, at the very least, is a simple bet. This could end 1-1, and you still get paid out on the bet.

Bet 2: Manchester City Moneyline (+300)

I doubt they will win, but I am diving in at this number. It’s just too high.

Chelsea vs West Ham: Monday, 3:00 pm

Bet 1: Chelsea and Under 4.5 Goals (-105)

This is a bit contrarian. To expect there will be five goals is insane. I like the price, especially if Chelsea wins this match.

Bet 2: Cole Palmer Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)

Palmer has 14 goals on the season. I don’t love this bet, but it’s a playable price against a West Ham side that concedes nearly two goals per road game.

