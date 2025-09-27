Altmyer and Olano help No. 23 Illinois edge No. 21 Southern California 34-32

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer drove Illinois to David Olano’s 41-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the No. 23 Illini to a 34-32 victory over No. 21 Southern California on Saturday.

Altmyer was 20-for-26 passing for 328 yards, helping Illinois bounce back from last weekend’s 63-10 loss at Indiana. He threw for two touchdowns, rushed for another score and caught a TD pass.

Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) opened a 31-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Southern California (4-1, 2-1) went ahead for the first time on Jayden Maiava’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon with 1:55 left.

The Illini then drove 51 yards in eight plays to set up Olano’s winning kick.

Maiava was 30 for 43 for 364 yards and two touchdowns — both to Lemon, who caught 11 passes for 151 yards. Waymond Jordan rushed for 94 yards and two TDs for the Trojans.

Altmyer threw TD passes to Kaden Feagin and Justin Bowick. He caught a touchdown pass from Hank Beatty.

Beatty has passed for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, rushed for a TD and scored on a punt return this season.

The takeaway

Southern California: The Trojans had not played a ranked team until facing Illinois. Their fourth-quarter comeback may be enough to keep them ranked.

Illinois: After falling 14 places in the AP poll following their embarrassing loss to the Hoosiers, the Illini are poised to move back up with the victory against the previously undefeated Trojans.

Up next

Southern California: Following a bye week, the Trojans host Michigan on Oct. 11.

Illinois: The Illini travel to Purdue on Oct. 4.