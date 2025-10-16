Indiana announces new 8-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
New Iowa coach Ben McCollum drums up fan support in offseason. Now it’s time for players to deliver
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
USC vs Notre Dame football rivalry: History, head-to-head record, notable games
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault

Top Clips

clarknewthumb.jpg
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
New Iowa coach Ben McCollum drums up fan support in offseason. Now it’s time for players to deliver
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
USC vs Notre Dame football rivalry: History, head-to-head record, notable games
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault

Top Clips

clarknewthumb.jpg
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Indiana announces new 8-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million

  
Published October 16, 2025 05:54 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana announced a new eight-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth at least $92.8 million on Thursday, rewarding him for pushing the Hoosiers into national championship contention in just two seasons.

The school said the average annual compensation for Cignetti will be approximately $11.6 million and the contract runs through Nov. 30, 2033.

“At Indiana University, we are committed to performing at the highest levels in everything we do, and no one has exemplified that more than Coach Cignetti,” Indiana University President Pamela Whitten said. “Put simply, Cig is a winner.”

Cignetti is 17-2 since arriving from James Madison, with his only losses coming last year against Ohio State and Notre Dame teams that ended up in the College Football Playoff championship game. The Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) advanced to the CFP for the first time last year and are on that path again this season with a No. 3 national ranking that is the highest in program history.