How to Watch UConn vs Purdue Men’s National Championship Game 2024: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game

NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

#1 UCONN (-300) vs. #1 Purdue (+250)

Spread: Huskies -7.5 | O/U: 145.5

What time is the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game?

Tip-off: 9:20P ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

How to watch the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game?

Network: TBS

Streaming: Max

They have been the two best teams throughout the season and so it is fitting that the UCONN Huskies (36-3) and Purdue Boilermakers (34-4) meet tonight for the national championship. This will be just the 10th time in tournament history that two No. 1 seeds meet for the title.

Once the solar eclipse is in the rearview mirror, get a nap as this clash of the titans does not tip-off on TBS until 9:20P ET.

National Coach of the Year Danny Hurley lost five contributors from last season’s title team and yet here they are again looking to cut down the nets. While the Huskies were celebrating last April, Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers were reeling following a loss in the First Round to 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson. They returned to the tournament again as a No. 1 seed this season and have squashed their demons led by 2-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey.

These two schools sit atop college basketball because they are among the best in the nation at both ends of the court. UCONN is No. 1 in offensive efficiency while Purdue is No. 3. The Boilermakers rely on an inside out game running much of what they do through Edey, but they are an efficient 3-point shooting team shooting 40.6% from deep. The Huskies convert at a respectable 36% rate from deep but are content to take the midrange jumpers afforded them by the opposition. They are also strong in transition.

No surprise that each school is strong on the glass considering their bigs are 7-footers Edey and Donovan Clingan respectively. Their rebounding prowess is one reason why each of these schools ranks in the Top 12 nationally on defense.

As alluded to earlier, this is the game many have wanted to see on Championship Monday. Will it match the pregame hype? Can Edey be slowed? Can UCONN go back-to-back?

Stay tuned. We’ll be offering updates throughout the night until one of these collegiate giants cuts down the nets.

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

